IndusInd Bank Shifts To Hybrid Mode, Select Employees To Get 2-Day Work From Home

IndusInd Bank has introduced a hybrid work policy for some of its employees, allowing them to work from home for two days a week.

The bank was planning such a move even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to India Inc to consider work from home to reduce fuel consumption amid the energy crisis, Moneycontrol reported.

It conducted a pilot test for the policy a few months ago. “We received positive feedback for the pilot phase, and now we are planning to roll this model out across India, and slightly broader functions will be included,” Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Amitabh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying.

The new policy applies only to select teams and employees, depending on the nature of their work and business requirements.

Employees eligible under the policy will be allowed to work remotely for two days every week, while office attendance will be required on the remaining days.

The bank has reportedly introduced the hybrid work arrangement as competition for talent increases across the banking and financial services sector.

IndusInd Bank’s decision comes at a time when many companies in India are reassessing workplace policies after several firms pushed employees to return to offices full-time over the past year.

Functions requiring physical presence, branch operations, customer-facing roles, and certain operational teams may not be eligible for the work-from-home benefit, the report mentioned.

The hybrid policy is expected to mainly benefit employees in corporate and technology-related roles where remote work can be managed more efficiently.

The bank believes that a flexible work model can help improve employee engagement and productivity while also reducing burnout and commute-related stress.

Several technology companies and startups in India continue to offer hybrid or remote work options, but such policies have remained relatively limited in the traditional banking sector.

IndusInd Bank has not announced a company-wide permanent remote work model. The hybrid arrangement will reportedly continue to depend on role-specific and business-related requirements.