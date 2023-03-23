 IndusInd Bank goes live on Direct Tax Collection System of CBDT
The Bank was appointed as an Agency Bank by the Reserve Bank of India and under this license, IndusInd Bank customers can now pay their Direct Taxes through the Bank’s Retail or Corporate Net Banking platform or at any IndusInd Bank branch using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
IndusInd Bank today announced that it is now integrated with the Income Tax Department's recently launched tax payment platform "TIN2.0".

Speaking on the development, Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank, said, “We take immense pride in commencing operations as an Agency Bank for the Central Board of Direct Taxes. This is yet another addition to IndusInd Bank’s product suite comprising innovative solutions powered by cutting edge digital capabilities. We are confident of being a ‘partner of choice’ for the Government and our customers alike and we stay committed to providing a superior experience as India’s most convenient Bank.”

