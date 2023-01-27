e-Paper Get App
IndusInd Bank allots 3,68,580 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
IndusInd Bank allots 3,68,580 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme | Image: IndusInd Bank (Representative)
IndusInd Bank Limited announced the allotment of 3,68,580 equity shares of Rs.10 each on January 27, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is to those grantees who had exercised their options under the company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

The Bank said that the equity shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the company in all respect.

