HDFC Life allots 1,73,364 shares to its employees as stock options

Representative image

According to a regulatory filing, private insurer HDFC Life has allotted 1,73,364 shares to its employees as stock options.

This takes the paid up share capital fo HDFC Life to ₹ 21,49,34,83,690, with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

