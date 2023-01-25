e-Paper Get App
HDFC Life allots 1,73,364 shares to its employees as stock options

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
According to a regulatory filing, private insurer HDFC Life has allotted 1,73,364 shares to its employees as stock options.

This takes the paid up share capital fo HDFC Life to ₹ 21,49,34,83,690, with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

