Indus App Store: Is It An Alternative Native App Amidst Google Play Store Delistings? Explore The Features & Distinction

Indus Appstore |

The recent delisting of certain Indian apps from the Google Play Store has brought alternative platforms, such as the Indus App Store, into the spotlight.

As the CEOs of the delisted apps started expressing their concerns on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), many netizens responded with comments suggesting that India should start its own Play Store or use the Indian-owned Indus App Store.

Now, What is this Indus App Store?

PhonePe, a fintech company with backing from Walmart, has introduced the Indus App Store, a mobile app platform for the Indian market. The platform features a diverse array of over 200,000 apps and games across 45 categories, presented in 12 Indian languages, challenging the established presence of global giants like Google and Apple.

Other features include the flexibility for developers to opt for any third-party payment gateway for in-app billing without incurring commission charges. To facilitate developer participation, the Indus App Store also offers a unique proposition of zero listing fees for the inaugural year."

Accessible through the official website or sideloading on Android devices, the Indus App Store prioritizes a secure experience for users through a comprehensive 7-step security check for each app. Positioned as an alternative that fosters healthy competition in the mobile app landscape, the Indus App Store provides Indian users with a homegrown option for their digital requirements.

How is Indus App different from Google Play store?

From the Google Play Store model, the Indus App Store introduces several distinguishing features. First, the platform has a 'Launch Pad' to bolster the visibility of new app developers and streamline search optimization. What sets it apart further is the absence of listing fees, providing developers with a cost-free avenue to showcase their creations, in contrast to Google Play's fee structure.

Additionally, the Indus App Store breaks away from the norm by refraining from charging any commission on in-app purchases, allowing developers the flexibility to choose their preferred payment gateway without incurring extra costs.

Furthermore, the Indus App Store prioritizes localization by supporting 12 Indian languages. It adopts innovative approaches such as video-led app, enabling developers to showcase their apps through engaging trailers. The platform also utilizes AI-driven recommendations, like suggestions based on user preferences and usage patterns. With a mobile number-based login option, the Indus App Store positions itself as an alternative, emphasizing localization, developer-friendly terms, and personalized features to meet the specific needs of the Indian consumer market.