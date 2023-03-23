 Indraprastha Gas announces second interim dividend of Rs 10
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Indraprastha Gas announces second interim dividend of Rs 10 | Twitter

Indraprastha Gas Limited on Thursday announced a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2022-23, the company announced through an exchange filing. The record date to receive the dividend is set as March 31, 2023.

The board of directors in its meeting on Thursday approved the dividend 500 per cent the face value of the share.

Indraprastha Gas shares

Indraprastha Gas Limited shares on Thursday were at 2:32 pm IST were at Rs 440.30, up by 0.20 per cent.

article-image

