BHEL signs MoU with Indraprastha Gas

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Indraprastha Gas Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The companies signed as MoU for development, manufacturing and deployment of Type-IV cylinders, Hydrogen blending in the city gas distribution and Fuel cell based power backup system.
BHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards, the company announced on March 18, 2023.
BHEL shares
BHEL shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 74.10, down by 2.31 per cent.
