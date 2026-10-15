 INDO-MIM To Invest ₹45 Crore For New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Vietnam
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INDO-MIM To Invest ₹45 Crore For New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Vietnam

INDO-MIM Limited will invest ₹45 crore to establish a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Vietnam. The company's board also approved the re-appointment of three independent directors for five-year terms.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
INDO-MIM To Invest ₹45 Crore For New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Vietnam
Indo-MIM |

Mumbai: INDO-MIM Limited announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Vietnam with an investment of ₹45 crore. The subsidiary will focus on manufacturing, assembly, sale, and export of electronics, prototypes, and other engineering components.

Vietnam Expansion

The new entity, which is proposed to be named by the Business Registration Office of Vietnam, is tentatively scheduled for incorporation on 1 December 2026. The entire ₹45 crore investment will be infused by INDO-MIM Limited over a period of five years.

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Directors Re-appointed

The board also approved the re-appointment of Rajni Anil Mishra, Meera Shankar, and Sujitha Karnad as Non-Executive Independent Directors. Each will serve a further term of five years, from March 30, 2027, to March 29, 2032.

Shareholder Approval

These re-appointments are subject to approval by the company's members through a postal ballot. The board has also approved the Notice of Postal Ballot to seek the necessary member approvals.

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Insider Trading Policy Revision

Additionally, the company revised its Insider Trading Policy to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The updated policy is available on INDO-MIM's website.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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