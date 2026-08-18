India-US Trade Has ‘Incredible Potential’: US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls For Policy Stability, Stronger IP Protection

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has described the India-US economic partnership as having “unbelievable and incredible potential”, while stressing the need to address policy and regulatory challenges to unlock greater trade and investment between the two countries.

Speaking at the IACC National Convention 2026, Gor said Indian companies expanding into the US benefit both economies by accessing the American market and creating employment in India as well as the US.

Policy Predictability Key to Boosting Trade

Gor said the two countries must work together to remove several “friction points” affecting their economic relationship. He called for greater predictability in taxation and regulations, stronger intellectual property protections and more trust-based discussions around export controls and technology transfers.

Bilateral trade in goods and services has expanded significantly over the past two decades, rising from around $20 billion to more than $240 billion, according to Gor. India and the US have set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

The ambassador also highlighted the growing presence of US businesses in India, saying engagement with major American companies has become a regular part of his work. He pointed to sectors such as artificial intelligence, technology, aerospace, defence and energy as key areas for deeper cooperation.

AI, Defence and Energy Emerge as Strategic Areas

Gor also highlighted India's importance to US pharmaceutical and energy supply chains. He said around 40% of generic pharmaceuticals used in the US come from India, reflecting the level of trust between the two countries.

Cooperation in strategic technologies has also gained momentum under US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Gor, both leaders have prioritised areas including AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence and critical minerals.

He cited the Global AI Summit in New Delhi as evidence of India's growing importance as a technology hub, noting the strong participation of American companies.

Gor said expanding cooperation across these sectors could help the two countries realise the substantial economic potential of their bilateral relationship.