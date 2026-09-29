Indo Borax Completes Acquisition Of 64.26% Stake In Kronox Lab Sciences

Indo Borax & Chemicals |

Mumbai: Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd has completed the acquisition of a 64.26 per cent stake in Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd. The company announced on Friday that the acquisition of 2,38,44,000 equity shares was finalised on September 29, 2026.

Acquisition Details

Indo Borax, acting as the purchaser, had previously entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on August 20, 2026. The sellers in the agreement were Ketan Vinodchandra Ramani, Pritesh Vinodchandra Ramani, and Jogindersingh Gianchand Jaswal.

Shareholding Impact

The acquired shares represent 64.26 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd. This transaction makes Indo Borax the majority shareholder in the target company.

Official Confirmation

Sunil Malhotra, Director at Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd, signed the disclosure confirming the completion of the acquisition. The company requested that the information be taken on record by the stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.