IndiGo's Financial Struggles: Despite ₹17,759 Crore Income In Q2 FY25, The Airline Suffers A ₹986.7 Crore Loss As Costs Soar; Check Details

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, on Friday (October 25) released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q2 FY25), the company announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

In Q2 FY25, the budget carrier recorded a consolidated total income of Rs 17,759 crore, an increase from Rs 15,502.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the airline faced substantial financial pressures, resulting in a consolidated net loss of Rs 986.7 crore. This marks a sharp decline from the net profit of Rs 188.9 crore reported in the same period last year.

The increase in total expenses, which soared to RS 18,666.1 crore from Rs 15,313.8 crore YoY, impacting the company's financial health.

A primary factor contributing to this loss was the steep rise in fuel expenses and an unprecedented number of grounded flights.

Standalone Financial Highlights

On a standalone basis, the airline's financial performance reflected similar trends. The total income rose to Rs 17,760.1 crore, up from Rs 15,502.1 crore YoY.

However, the standalone net profit showed a stark contrast, reporting a loss of Rs 988.8 crore compared to a profit of Rs 187.9 crore last year.

Once again, rising expenses played a crucial role in this downturn. Total expenses increased to Rs 18,669.5 crore, a significant jump from Rs 15,314.2 crore YoY.

Cash and Debt Position

As of September 30, 2024, IndiGo's cash position remained relatively better, with a total cash balance of Rs 39,341.9 million.

This includes Rs 24,359.7 million in free cash and Rs 14,982.2 million in restricted cash. Despite the liquidity position, the airline's financial structure reported with a capitalised operating lease liability of Rs 477,794 million.

The total debt, which encompasses this liability, amounted to Rs 592,369 million.

Market response

Following the release of these financial results, IndiGo's shares closed the week at Rs 4,373.70 each, down by 3.23 per cent.