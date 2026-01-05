D-Mart Reports 13.15% Revenue Growth To ₹17,612.62 Crore In Q3 FY26

File Image |

New Delhi: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 13.15 per cent rise in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 17,612.62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had registered Rs 15,565.23 crore revenue from operations a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing on Friday. "Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 17,612.62 crores," said the filing on company update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of stores of the Damani-family promoted retail chain stood at 442 as of December 31, 2025. This also includes its Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently closed for customers due to reconstruction. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, D-Mart's revenue rose 8.6 per cent. It was Rs 16,218.79 in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

"Standalone Revenue from operations for QE December 31, 2025...is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company," it said. The board of the company is scheduled on January 10, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

