IndiGo Website Faces Another Disruption, Passengers Report Booking Issues

IndiGo Website Faces Another Disruption |

New Delhi: IndiGo's website faced another technical disruption on Friday, leaving several passengers unable to book flights, complete web check-ins or access certain online services. Some users also reported difficulties logging into the airline's mobile application.

#BREAKING | IndiGo's website hit by service disruption for second time in a week, customers unable to book tickets



Read: https://t.co/lWgT2XyRBX pic.twitter.com/lhMkeBKB51 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 21, 2026

The airline acknowledged the issue through a service advisory, stating that it was experiencing intermittent problems with its core reservation platform. IndiGo said the disruption could make it difficult for some customers to access its online services.

"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services," the low-cost airline said.

"Our teams are working on priority, along with our partner, to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," it added.

During the disruption, IndiGo's website displayed a “no data available” message when users attempted to access flight booking services. Several passengers also raised complaints through the airline's official X account, citing failed bookings, problems with web check-ins and delays or failures in receiving payment confirmations.

The airline has not yet disclosed the specific cause of the latest disruption or identified the technology partner involved in addressing the reservation platform issue.

The incident comes just two days after IndiGo reported a similar problem with its core reservation system. On Wednesday, the airline said it was facing “intermittent issues” with the platform that could affect customers' access to online services.

The recurrence of the technical problem within the same week has raised concerns among passengers who rely on IndiGo's digital platforms for booking, check-in and payment-related services.

IndiGo is India's largest airline by domestic market share and accounted for around 67 per cent of the country's domestic aviation market in July. Given its dominant position, disruptions to its reservation and booking systems can affect a large number of passengers across the country.

The airline's latest advisory did not provide a timeline for the complete restoration of its online services.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.