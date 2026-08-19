IndiGo Website Outage Disrupts Flight Bookings, Online Check-In; Airline Reports Reservation System Issue

Representational image | File

IndiGo’s website suffered a technical outage on Wednesday, disrupting flight bookings and other online services for some customers. Users searching for flights were reportedly shown a “no data available” message, while others faced difficulties completing transactions.

India’s largest airline, with more than 65% of the domestic aviation market, did not immediately comment on the disruption when approached for a response.

According to Reuters, customers in at least three Indian cities were unable to purchase tickets through IndiGo’s website. A separate travel booking platform also displayed a message informing users that the airline’s systems were experiencing a technical issue and asking them to try again later.

Several passengers took to X (formerly Twitter) to report problems with flight bookings and online check-in services.

IndiGo subsequently acknowledged the disruption, saying it was experiencing intermittent problems with its core reservation platform. The airline said its teams were working with a technology partner on priority to restore the affected services.

Customers requiring urgent travel assistance were advised to contact IndiGo’s customer service centre. Passengers with travel scheduled for a later date were asked to try using the airline’s website or mobile application again after some time.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience while the issue was being resolved.

The outage adds to the challenges faced by IndiGo, which came under intense scrutiny in December after problems with pilot roster planning resulted in the cancellation of around 4,500 flights.

The cancellations left tens of thousands of passengers stranded and caused widespread disruption to air travel across India.

The latest website and reservation-system issue appears to be separate from those operational problems, but it has again highlighted the importance of reliable digital infrastructure for India’s largest airline.

With a substantial share of domestic passengers dependent on IndiGo’s booking and check-in systems, even intermittent technical failures can quickly affect a large number of travellers.