IndiGo Reservation Platform Glitch Disrupts Bookings, Online Check-In Across Website And App

IndiGo passengers faced difficulties booking flights and completing online check-in after an intermittent technical issue affected the airline’s reservation platform | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 19, 2026: India's largest airline IndiGo said on Wednesday that its core reservation platform was facing intermittent issues, leaving some customers unable to book tickets or complete online check-in.

The disruption affected passengers trying to use the airline's website and app. IndiGo, which controls more than 65% of India's domestic aviation market, did not identify the partner behind the reservation platform or disclose what caused the problem, Reuters reports.

Booking Troubles Hit Travellers

Reuters journalists in at least three Indian cities were unable to book tickets on the IndiGo website. When they searched for flights, the website displayed a "no data available" message.

Problems were also visible on another travel booking website. When Reuters attempted to book an IndiGo ticket, the website said the airline's systems were experiencing a technical problem and asked customers to try again after a short while.

Several passengers also complained to the airline on X about being unable to book flights or complete online check-in. One user said he had been trying to complete web check-in since Wednesday morning through both IndiGo's website and app without success.

Customer Care Unable To Help

The user said an IndiGo customer care executive was also unable to assist because of apparent server issues, highlighting how a problem with a core reservation system can quickly affect multiple points of passenger service.

IndiGo advised customers needing immediate travel assistance to contact its call centre. Passengers travelling later were asked to try the website or app again after some time.

Ministry Yet To Respond

The Ministry of Civil Aviation did not respond to an email seeking comment on the disruption.

For an airline with more than 65% of the domestic aviation market, even intermittent technology problems can have a wide impact. The difficulties reported across booking, check-in and customer support also underline how dependent modern airline operations have become on functioning digital systems.

Disruption Follows December Crisis

The latest technical trouble comes after IndiGo faced sharp scrutiny in December over poor pilot roster planning. The problem forced the airline to cancel around 4,500 flights, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and disrupting travel across India.

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That episode was described as India's worst aviation crisis of its kind in years. Against that backdrop, the latest reservation platform disruption is likely to put renewed attention on the reliability of the airline's passenger-facing systems, even though the cause and full extent of Wednesday's technical problem remain unclear.

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