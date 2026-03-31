IndiGo Picks William Walsh As CEO, Moves To Rebuild Operations And Regain Passenger Trust

IndiGo Announces New CEO In Major Move. |

Mumbai: In a major leadership change, India’s largest airline IndiGo has appointed William Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to a Reuters report.

Walsh is a well-known global aviation leader and previously served as the chief of British Airways. His appointment is seen as an important step for the airline as it looks to strengthen its management.

Change Comes After Recent Crisis

The leadership change comes shortly after IndiGo faced a major operational crisis. The airline had cancelled thousands of flights in late 2025, affecting many passengers and drawing regulatory action.

Following the crisis, former CEO Pieter Elbers stepped down earlier this month, and the company has since been looking for a new leader to steer operations.

Focus On Stability And Growth

With Walsh now taking charge, the airline is expected to focus on improving operations, ensuring better service, and restoring customer confidence.

IndiGo holds a dominant position in India’s aviation market, with a large share of domestic passengers. The airline is also expanding its international routes and fleet.

Industry Watches Closely

Experts believe this appointment could bring global experience and stronger leadership to the airline at a crucial time.

The aviation sector is currently facing multiple challenges, including rising fuel costs, global uncertainties, and increasing competition. IndiGo’s leadership change is seen as a key step in handling these pressures.

Going forward, all eyes will be on how the new CEO manages operations and drives growth. The airline’s ability to improve reliability and maintain its market leadership will be closely tracked by investors and industry watchers.