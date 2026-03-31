IndiGo Appoints William Walsh As CEO, Set To Join By August 3, 2026, Pending Approval

InterGlobe Aviation has appointed William Walsh as CEO, subject to regulatory approval, with his joining expected by August 3, 2026. |

New Delhi: IndiGo is bringing in a globally recognized aviation leader to steer its next phase of growth, signaling a strategic leadership shift as the airline scales operations.

The Board of InterGlobe Aviation has approved the appointment of William Walsh as Chief Executive Officer. The decision was taken at a board meeting held on March 31, 2026, subject to security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Walsh currently serves as Director General of the International Air Transport Association and has previously led major airlines, including British Airways and International Airlines Group. His career spans leadership roles across global aviation, including Aer Lingus.

Management indicated that Walsh will oversee overall operations and strategic direction. His role will include strengthening operational performance, expanding network strategy, and enhancing customer experience as the airline enters a new growth phase.

The appointment aligns with IndiGo’s transformation journey, as it aims to scale further in domestic and international markets. Walsh is expected to join after July 31, 2026, bringing global expertise to guide the airline through evolving industry dynamics.

The leadership transition reflects IndiGo’s focus on strengthening its position in a competitive and rapidly growing aviation market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.