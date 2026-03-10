IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns Three Months After Major Operational Crisis, MD Rahul Bhatia To Assume Interim Charge

Pieter Elbers (55), the chief executive officer of IndiGo, resigned from his position effective immediately while the airline was still healing from its massive operational disruption in December. |

Pieter Elbers (55), the chief executive officer of IndiGo, resigned from his position effective immediately while the airline was still healing from its massive operational disruption in December. His departure marks the end of a 3.5 year tenure that saw the airline reach unprecedented international heights but ultimately conclude amidst a bruising operational and regulatory crisis.

Rahul Bhatia Assumes Interim Management Charge

The announcement was made by IndiGo’s parent company InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. on Tuesday and stated that its managing director and co-founder Rahul Bhatia will assume interim management charge of the company’s affairs. It added that the board has begun the search for a permanent successor, which – the company claimed – is expected in short order.

On Tuesday, the Dutch airline executive quit from his position citing “personal reasons” in a letter attributed to Bhatia. He also requested the board of directors to waive off his notice period. “It has been both an honor and privilege to serve as IndiGo's CEO these past years, since September 2022, and being a part of the great IndiGo family, its beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together in this,” the resignation letter stated.

Board Accepts Resignation With Immediate Effect

The board of directors of the company held a meeting at 5.30pm on Tuesday and decided to relieve Elbers with immediate effect by the end of the day’s business hours. “The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organization, and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the airline said in an official statement.

The significant changes in IndiGo’s management comes exactly three months after the airline witnessed one of its worst operational crises in December, when it failed to strategically plan operations in line with the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, leading to thousands of flight cancellations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to Elbers and had imposed penalties worth Rs22 crore on the airline, along with dismissal of a senior executive.

Bhatia's Internal Mail Cites December Crisis as Unacceptable

While the airline has not officially cited the December crisis as the reason for Elbers' departure, the timing of this significant management shift suggests a significant rift in leadership. According to sources, Bhatia mentioned the December crisis in an internal e-mail to IndiGo employees following Elbers’ resignation. “What happened last December should never have taken place. Our customers didn't deserve it and nor did all of you, especially the frontline employees who bore most of the brunt for no fault of theirs” the e-mail read, signed by Bhatia as “Rahul (alias ‘Main Hoon Na’).”

Elbers, the former CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, took the helm of India’s largest carrier in September 2022. His leadership was initially defined by aggressive expansion and globalisation. Under his watch, IndiGo achieved multiple milestones, including placing a historic order for 500 Airbus aircraft in 2023, significant expansion of its international footprint across Asia, Middle East and Europe as well as the launch of its first-ever business class and a new loyalty program BluChip.

However, the latter half of his tenure was marred by mounting friction with domestic regulators and a massive operational meltdown in December 2025. IndiGo’s December crisis is seen as the turning point in his career as the resignation appears to be the direct fallout of a severe operational crisis that crippled the airline during the peak winter travel season last year.

The exit of a high-profile international executive like Elbers leaves IndiGo at a crossroads. While the airline remains the dominant player in the Indian sky with a market share of over 60%, it now faces the challenge of restoring operational reliability and navigating a more stringent regulatory environment.

In an official statement, Bhatia said, “Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for twenty two years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline’s customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders. While placing culture, service excellence and stakeholder trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo will continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India and her people with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected.”