Raza Academy Seeks Saudi Envoy's Intervention For Release Of Detained Islamic Scholar In Riyadh

Letter Dated March 10 Sent to Saudi Envoy in New Delhi

In a letter dated 10 March addressed to Haytham bin Hassan Al-Malki, ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi, Raza Academy president Muhammad Saeed Noori expressed deep concern over the incident.

According to the letter, Asjad Raza Khan—described as the Qazi-ul-Quzzat Fil Hind and the grandson of renowned Islamic scholar Imam Ahmad Raza Khan—had travelled to Saudi Arabia solely to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

Detention Causes Distress Among Millions of Followers

The organisation stated that the scholar belongs to a respected spiritual and scholarly lineage whose followers number in the millions across India and around the world. News of his detention during what was intended to be a peaceful pilgrimage has reportedly caused concern and distress among his followers and well-wishers.

Raza Academy has appealed to the Saudi ambassador to look into the matter and facilitate the scholar’s immediate and unconditional release. The letter emphasised that prolonged detention without clear information could create anxiety among devotees and members of the wider community.

The organisation also requested the embassy to intervene with the concerned authorities in Riyadh so that the issue can be resolved swiftly while ensuring the dignity and respect due to a visiting religious scholar.

