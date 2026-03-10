Mumbai Crime: Nephew Posing As Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested For ₹5 Crore Extortion Threat In Malad

Malad Police arrest a Gurugram-based man for allegedly impersonating a Bishnoi gang member and threatening a Malad share broker with a ₹5 crore extortion demand | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 10: The Malad police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly pretending to be a member of the Bishnoi gang, threatening a share broker and demanding Rs 5 crore. The accused has been identified as Kailash Agarwal, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana.

Accused found to be complainant’s nephew

The investigation revealed that the accused is the nephew of the complainant. The police arrested the accused within ten days.

According to the police, the complainant, Babulal Agarwal, 62, resides in the SV Road area of Malad West. He and his son, Amit Agarwal, 40, received WhatsApp messages and voice notes from the number +34633569235 between February 22 and February 24.

Through the messages and voice notes, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill them if they failed to pay the money.

FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Subsequently, Agarwal filed a complaint with the Malad police, following which the police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under Section 308(5) (committing extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Jadhav and the leadership of Malad Senior Police Inspector Dushyant Chavan, a team comprising Crime Branch Inspector Sanjay Bedwal, Manoj Patil, Sub-Inspector Sonali Shinde, Nilesh Bachhav and other officers launched a technical investigation.

Police trace accused using technical investigation

During the probe, the accused allegedly attempted to mislead the police by using technical tools such as IP address masking and VPN networks to conceal his identity. However, the technical investigation revealed that the accused was operating from Gurugram. Following this, a police team was sent there.

With the help of the local police, the team arrested Kailash Agarwal from his residence in Gurugram.

