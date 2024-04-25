Indices End Day On a Positive Note; Axis Bank, SBI Among Major Gainers

Indices End Day In Green |

The stock markets ended Thursday on a higher note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 74,339.44, up by 486.50 points or 0.66 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,558.50, up by 156.10 points or 0.7 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank gained 310.20 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 48,499.20.

Top Gainers and Losers -BSE and NSE

Gainers and Losers -BSE |

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, SBI, JSW Steel, Nestle India, and Sun Pharma emerged as the major gainers, while Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Axis Bank, SBI, Dr. Reddy Laboratories, Nestle India, and JSW Steel led the gains, while Kotak Bank, LTIM, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, and SBI Life were among the laggards.