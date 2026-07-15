India's Wealth Boom Is Just Beginning, Why Structured Advice Will Define The Next Decade?

Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sen Gupta, Joint Managing Directors and CEOs of Systematix Private Wealth, share their outlook on India's evolving wealth landscape. |

India's wealth management sector is entering a new era, fuelled by rising affluence, the rapid expansion of family offices, growing demand for succession planning, and increasing adoption of advisory-led investing. In this exclusive interview with Sheryll D'Souza, Consulting Editor, The Free Press Journal, Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sen Gupta, Joint Managing Directors and CEOs of Systematix Private Wealth, share their outlook on India's evolving wealth landscape, the opportunities emerging from Gift City, the growing role of technology and alternative investments, and the firm's roadmap to build a future-ready, client-centric wealth management business.

Markets have stabilised after a volatile phase. How should investors view the current environment?

Partha Sen Gupta: Markets should not be judged only by index levels. Over the past year and a half, indices have largely moved sideways while leadership has shifted between sectors. Rather than chasing benchmarks, investors should identify undervalued companies and focus on disciplined asset allocation. In such markets, professional advice becomes even more valuable because the right combination of assets and stock selection can outperform broader indices.

How do you see India's wealth management industry evolving over the next five years?

Bhaskar Hazra: India is at the beginning of a major wealth creation cycle. The number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals continues to rise rapidly, while mutual fund penetration remains significantly below developed markets. Structured wealth advisory is still underpenetrated, with relatively few registered advisers compared to the country's growing affluent population. These trends present a significant opportunity for organised wealth management firms to expand across India.

Can India become one of the world's leading wealth management markets?

Bhaskar Hazra: India already ranks among the fastest-growing wealth markets. However, becoming the world's largest market will take time. The immediate opportunity lies in succession planning, estate planning and intergenerational wealth transfer. A large number of wealthy families still lack structured succession plans despite recognising their importance. As these gaps are addressed, India's position in global wealth management will strengthen considerably.

Family offices are expanding rapidly. What is driving this trend?

Partha Sen Gupta: The family office ecosystem has evolved dramatically over the past few years. Wealthy families are looking beyond conventional investments towards private equity, alternative assets, real estate and global diversification. Next-generation entrepreneurs are also influencing investment decisions, bringing a stronger focus on data, technology and startup investments. As portfolios become more sophisticated, experienced advisers play a far more strategic role.

What are the biggest challenges wealthy families face today?

Partha Sen Gupta: Succession planning remains the most pressing concern. Many families continue to delay estate planning despite the risks involved. Wealth managers today must go beyond recommending financial products and provide holistic solutions covering governance, inheritance planning, global investments and family wealth preservation.

What will drive the next phase of growth for Systematix Private Wealth?

Bhaskar Hazra: The firm's expansion strategy focuses on growing from six cities to seventeen over the next five years while significantly increasing assets under management. The emphasis will remain on serving High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth clients through specialised investment solutions, curated products and advisory-led relationships rather than offering standard investment products.

How important is Gift City in your long-term strategy?

Bhaskar Hazra: Gift City represents one of India's most exciting financial opportunities. It allows investors to access offshore investment opportunities through a domestic ecosystem while simplifying global diversification. As regulations evolve and more investment products become available, Gift City is expected to become an important gateway for international wealth management solutions.

What differentiates Systematix Private Wealth from competitors?

Partha Sen Gupta: The firm has built separate propositions for corporate executives, family offices and corporate treasuries. Alongside its open-architecture platform, it also develops proprietary investment products, including portfolio management services and Alternative Investment Funds. Technology and artificial intelligence are becoming central to investment research, asset allocation and fund selection.

How is technology changing wealth management?

Partha Sen Gupta: Today's investors expect evidence-based advice. Decisions are increasingly driven by analytics rather than relationships alone. Artificial intelligence, quantitative research and data-driven models enable advisers to deliver more precise portfolio recommendations while improving investment outcomes through disciplined analysis.

Why is the company focusing strongly on tier-two and tier-three cities?

Bhaskar Hazra: Wealth creation outside India's major metros is accelerating rapidly. Entrepreneurs and business owners in emerging cities increasingly seek sophisticated financial solutions. Expanding into these markets allows the firm to serve an underserved client base while supporting India's broader financial inclusion journey.

How does the firm's B2B strategy support industry growth?

Bhaskar Hazra: Instead of competing with Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) and Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs), the company aims to partner with them. Through structured training, product access and advisory support, these professionals can offer more comprehensive wealth solutions to their clients.

Partha Sen Gupta: The objective is to strengthen the entire advisory ecosystem. By empowering local advisers with better products, technology and knowledge, quality wealth management can reach clients even in smaller towns. As India's wealth expands, collaboration rather than competition will help build a stronger and more inclusive financial services industry.