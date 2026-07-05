Stock Markets Eye Crude Oil, Global Signals, TCS Q1 Results on July 9, Key Triggers To Shape Sensex & Nifty This Week

Indian stock markets will track crude oil prices, global developments, monsoon progress and Q1 earnings this week. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are expected to remain sensitive this week as investors track several important triggers. The biggest focus will be the start of the June-quarter earnings season, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on July 9.

Market experts believe TCS’s earnings and management commentary will provide early clues about demand trends in the IT sector. Investors will especially watch updates on client spending, deal wins and growth opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).

Analysts say the commentary from TCS could set the tone for other IT companies reporting results in the coming weeks.

Global Signals

Global developments will also remain important for domestic markets. Investors are closely watching the release of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes.

The minutes are expected to offer more clarity on future interest rate moves by the US central bank. Softer-than-expected US labour data has increased hopes that the Federal Reserve may take a less aggressive stance on rates.

Meanwhile, another round of technical talks between the US and Iran is expected on July 11. Any major development could impact global risk sentiment and energy prices.

Crude Oil Focus

Crude oil prices remain a major trigger for Indian markets. Oil prices have stabilised around $68–69 per barrel after concerns over supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz eased.

Stable crude prices are seen as positive for India because lower energy costs help reduce inflation pressure and improve the country’s trade balance.

Any sharp rise in crude prices could increase concerns over inflation and pressure market sentiment.

Monsoon and FII Activity

The progress of the southwest monsoon and kharif sowing will also be monitored closely. A healthy monsoon generally supports rural demand and boosts economic growth.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity will remain another key factor. Strong foreign inflows could provide support to equities.

Last week, the BSE Sensex gained 663.44 points or 0.86%, while the Nifty 50 rose 214.85 points or 0.89%, ending the week on a firm note.