India’s UPI Ecosystem Gets A New Push, Mindgate Solutions And J.P. Morgan Payments Expand Collaboration

India’s UPI payment system is set to enter Japan following trials aimed at enabling seamless payments for Indian tourists | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mindgate Solutions and J.P. Morgan Payments have expanded their collaboration in India with the deployment of a next-generation Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructure aimed at strengthening real-time collections and payouts for corporate and merchant clients.

The development was announced at Global Fintech Fest 2026 and builds on the companies' existing collaboration for Immediate Payment Service (IMPS).

Next-Gen UPI Infrastructure Goes Live

The new system operates on Mindgate's Unified Digital Payment Hub (UDPH), a cloud-based platform designed to handle large transaction volumes while providing resilience, scalability and uninterrupted availability.

Through the infrastructure, J.P. Morgan Payments will support high-volume transactions for corporate and merchant customers, including instant collections through QR codes, intent-based payment flows and UPI Autopay.

Mindgate said the architecture incorporates real-time regulatory checks and mechanisms designed to isolate and recover from failures, helping support mission-critical UPI transactions.

Connecting Indian Payments With Global Network

Guhaprasath Rajagopal, Head of India Payments at J.P. Morgan Payments, said the deployment represents a significant milestone in the company's India payments strategy.

The integration combines domestic payment rails such as UPI and IMPS with J.P. Morgan Payments' global network, enabling clients to manage collections, disbursements and cash flows.

It also supports cross-border solutions, including inward remittances through Rupee Drawing Arrangement corridors, alongside globally consistent APIs.

Mindgate Expands Payments Footprint

Mindgate Solutions said its systems process more than 12 billion digital transactions every month through partner banks, facilitating payments worth about $1.7 trillion annually.

Read Also PM Modi Urges Fintech Industry To Take UPI Global, Reduce Remittance Costs For Indians Abroad

The Mumbai-headquartered payments technology company employs more than 1,500 professionals and serves over 60 clients globally.

Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan Payments processes nearly $12 trillion in payments daily, with operations spanning more than 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

The collaboration strengthens both companies' presence in India's rapidly expanding real-time digital payments ecosystem.