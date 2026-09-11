Pay Without Scanning A QR Code, Here’s How UPI Tap & Pay Works

UPI Tap & Pay enables contactless payments without opening an app. |

Mumbai: Making digital payments through UPI is simple, but slow internet can make opening Google Pay and PhonePe difficult. The UPI Tap & Pay feature aims to remove this hurdle.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor and the National Payments Corporation of India unveiled UPI Tap & Pay and MyUPI at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai. The services are intended to make the Unified Payments Interface simpler and accessible.

How Will UPI Tap & Pay Work?

The feature will allow users to make payments without scanning a QR code or opening a UPI application . It works like a contactless credit card tapped on a payment terminal.

Customers need to unlock an NFC-enabled smartphone and hold it close to a merchant’s point-of-sale machine or smart tag. The transaction will use the merchant terminal’s internet connection.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shri Sanjay Malhotra, today unveiled new UPI capabilities at GFF 2026, bringing greater speed, convenience and intelligence to digital payments.



UPI ‘Tap & Pay’ - Enables faster UPI payments by simply unlocking an NFC-enabled… pic.twitter.com/JVlRU28AIu — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) September 10, 2026

Users will not need to open Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm. The facility could be useful in locations with weak or unavailable networks, including basements, hills and metro stations.

Payments Up To Rs 5,000 Without A PIN

NPCI has allowed transactions of up to Rs 5,000 without entering a UPI PIN for small payments. Users will need to enter their PIN when making payments above this limit.

Read Also UPI Transactions Hit Record 24.51 Billion In August As Digital Payments Continue Rapid Growth

This should make UPI payments faster and more convenient, particularly for people who frequently experience slow internet connectivity on their smartphones.

What Is MyUPI?

MyUPI is an artificial intelligence-powered customer-support and control platform. It is based on NPCI’s small language model, FiMI, and brings information about UPI transactions and autopay mandates across different banks and payment applications into one place.

Irrespective of how many bank accounts or UPI apps a person uses, MyUPI will provide a consolidated view of transactions and recurring payment mandates.

It also includes a “Safety Switch”. If users suspect that an account has been hacked or fraudulent activity has occurred, they can activate the switch with one click and immediately block all UPI debits from their accounts.