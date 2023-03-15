 India's trade deficit at $17.43 billion exports and imports fall 8%; demand for services remains consistent
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's trade deficit at $17.43 billion exports and imports fall 8%; demand for services remains consistent

India's trade deficit at $17.43 billion exports and imports fall 8%; demand for services remains consistent

Despite the fall for February, exports went up by 7.55 per cent and imports jumped 18.82 per cent in the 11 months of FY23 so far.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Mundra Port

India may be showing resilience to global economic headwinds to grow at a better rate than developed countries, but recession has hit the demand for Indian exports.

For the month of February, India's exports have gone down by 8 per cent as it stands at $33.88 billion, along with a similar dip in imports which hit $51.31 billion.

Read Also
India's trade deficit further increases to almost $27 billion for October
article-image

Slow manufacturing activity reflected in trade

  • The dip in exports has also come shortly after a dip in India's manufacturing activity with the Purchase Manager's index going from 55.4 to 55.3 in February according to S&P Global.

  • According to the new data, the trade deficit, indicating the difference by which imports surpass exports, now stands at $17.43 billion.

  • Despite the fall for February, exports went up by 7.55 per cent and imports jumped 18.82 per cent in the 11 months of FY23 so far.

Read Also
India's exports fall by 12% in Dec as trade deficit widens
article-image

Positive signs for service exports

Thanks to the demand for Indian IT solutions in global markets among others, the country's services exports surpassed imports again, triggering a surge in services trade surplus.

Although merchandise exports and imports had dipped in January before the recent slide, service exports provide a positive outlook despite headwinds.

India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal has also forecast a $750 billion mark for India's exports in the current fiscal year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vinod Adani is the owner Ambuja Cements and ACC: Adani Group issues statement

Vinod Adani is the owner Ambuja Cements and ACC: Adani Group issues statement

Closing bell: Market slumps after positive start; Sensex at 57,573.25, Nifty at 16,966.55

Closing bell: Market slumps after positive start; Sensex at 57,573.25, Nifty at 16,966.55

India's trade deficit at $17.43 billion exports and imports fall 8%; demand for services remains...

India's trade deficit at $17.43 billion exports and imports fall 8%; demand for services remains...

Indian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary

Indian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary

HPCL appoints K S Narendiran as an Independent Director

HPCL appoints K S Narendiran as an Independent Director