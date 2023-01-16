India's exports fall by 12% in Dec as trade deficit widens

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

A country's trade deficit marks the difference between the amount of good that has flowed in, and the products which have been sent out. As global demand is affected by inflation and a recession, India's imports have outpaced its exports. As the outflow of goods from the country grew by only 9 per cent between April and December 2022, the imports into India grew by 25 per cent.

This growing gap has widened the trade deficit to $23.89 billion, and pushed down merchandise value to $34.48 billion.

As for December, the exports fell by 12 per cent, while imports also witnessed a decline.

