India’s Stock Market Sees 15-Year Biggest Fall, $533 Billion Market Value Wiped Out

India’s Stock Market Loses USD 533 Billion. |

Mumbai: India’s stock market has witnessed a sharp decline in 2026, with a massive amount of investor wealth erased from the market. So far this year, the total market capitalisation of Indian listed companies has fallen by about USD 533 billion. This drop is being considered the biggest fall in nearly 15 years.

A special report by Moneycontrol highlighted that the beginning of 2026 has been difficult for Indian equity markets. Continuous selling by foreign investors, weak corporate earnings and rising tensions in West Asia have negatively affected market sentiment.

Fall Bigger Than Many Countries’ Markets

The size of the decline is so large that the lost market value is bigger than the entire stock markets of several countries. The amount is higher than the total market value of countries such as Mexico, Malaysia, South Africa, Norway, Finland, Vietnam and Poland.

The decline is also nearly double the total market capitalisation of countries like Chile, Austria, the Philippines, Qatar and Kuwait.

Total Market Value Drops To USD 4.77 Trillion

Currently, the total market value of all listed Indian companies stands at about USD 4.77 trillion. At the start of the year, this value was around USD 5.3 trillion.

This means the market has fallen nearly 10 percent in value. It is also the lowest level seen since April 2025.

Key Reasons Behind Market Pressure

Several factors have pushed the Indian stock market lower in 2026. Continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors has been one of the major reasons. At the same time, weaker corporate earnings have also affected investor confidence.

Global trade tensions and India’s relatively limited exposure to fast-growing technology sectors have also contributed to the weak market sentiment.

Rising Oil Prices Create More Risks

Geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran have increased uncertainty in global markets. One major impact of this conflict has been the sharp rise in crude oil prices.

International oil prices have already crossed USD 100 per barrel. This is a concern for India because it is a large importer of crude oil.

Higher oil prices can increase India’s import bill and put pressure on the country’s current account deficit. Analysts estimate that every USD 10 rise in oil prices can increase India’s current account deficit by about USD 9 billion.

Major Indices Also Under Pressure

India’s key market indices have also declined this year. The Sensex has fallen about 10.8 percent, while the Nifty has dropped around 9.5 percent.

Broader markets have also weakened. The BSE MidCap 150 index has declined about 7.2 percent, while the BSE SmallCap 250 index has fallen nearly 9.5 percent.

Oil Could Touch USD 200 Per Barrel

The situation could become more serious if tensions escalate further. Iran has warned that oil prices could rise to USD 200 per barrel if the conflict intensifies.

Such a spike could put additional pressure on oil-importing countries like India and affect economic growth.

Gas Supply Also Affected

The tensions have also started impacting gas supply in India. Reports suggest that some states are facing shortages, and a few hotels have temporarily shut down due to limited gas supply.

If the situation continues for a longer period, it could affect economic activities in the country.

Brokerages Turn Cautious

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has downgraded India’s rating to “Equalweight”. This means the firm currently has a neutral view on Indian markets.

According to the brokerage, rising geopolitical risks and high market valuations may make foreign investors cautious. Limited exposure to artificial intelligence-related sectors has also pushed some investors towards markets like South Korea and Taiwan.

What It Means For Investors?

Experts believe the current phase is challenging for the stock market. However, long-term investors should not panic.

Instead, they should focus on strong companies and make investment decisions carefully while understanding market trends and risks.