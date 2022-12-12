e-Paper Get App
India's steel output went up by 5% for November

The production of finished steel rose 3.41 per cent to 9.55 MT from 9.23 MT in November last year.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Image by sawaeng wonglakorn from Pixabay
India's crude steel output rose by about 5 per cent to 10.34 million tonne (MT) in November 2022, according to SteelMint India.

As per the research firm, the top six steel makers -- SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and RINL -- produced 6.28 MT steel and the rest 4.06 MT came from the secondary sector.

The country had produced 9.88 MT of steel during the same month of 2021, the SteelMint data showed.

In November 2021, large producers jointly manufactured 6.09 MT steel, while the secondary industry produced 3.79 MT, it added.

The consumption of the alloy surged 13.42 per cent to 9.66 MT in November against 8.52 MT a year ago.

According to SteelMint, the imports of finished steel during the month almost doubled to 0.60 MT from 0.31 MT, while its exports fell 53 per cent to 0.34 MT against 0.72 MT in the year-ago period. 

