 India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October

India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October

Imports slowed during the month for the first time in the current financial year as the government imposed restrictions on poor-quality steel that was coming from countries such as Vietnam.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

India's steel exports recorded a double-digit growth of 11 per cent in October compared to the previous month, indicating an improved outlook for the sector, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Steel.

Steel Exports On Rise

While the country's steel exports rose to 4.4 million lakh tonnes in October from 4 lakh tonnes in September, there was a dip in imports, which will help the domestic steel companies to fetch better prices for their products in the third quarter, a senior official said.

As a result, steel imports declined 4 per cent to 9.8 lakh tonnes after scaling a peak of 11 lakh tonnes in September, according to official figures.

As a result, steel imports declined 4 per cent to 9.8 lakh tonnes after scaling a peak of 11 lakh tonnes in September, according to official figures. | Pexels

Read Also
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To...
article-image

Imports slowed during the month for the first time in the current financial year as the government imposed restrictions on poor-quality steel that was coming from countries such as Vietnam.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon

Improvement In Domestic Sector

As a result, steel imports declined 4 per cent to 9.8 lakh tonnes after scaling a peak of 11 lakh tonnes in September, according to official figures.

According to senior SAIL officials, there has been some improvement in the domestic steel sector, with the price of long products going up by around 2 per cent to Rs 53,000 per tonne compared to September.

Similarly, JSW Steel CEO Jayant Acharya said in an investor call that prices are looking up, after the sharp decline in September when imports had surged to a record high.

Similarly, JSW Steel CEO Jayant Acharya said in an investor call that prices are looking up, after the sharp decline in September when imports had surged to a record high. |

Read Also
'What Is Essential Is Invisible': Elon Musk Shares A Cryptic Note On Not Wanting To Be US President
article-image

Similarly, JSW Steel CEO Jayant Acharya said in an investor call that prices are looking up, after the sharp decline in September when imports had surged to a record high.

India's steel production in 2024–25 is expected to touch 152 million tonnes, with an annual growth of 8 per cent which is driven by government expenditure on big-ticket infrastructure projects such as highways, ports and railways. The increasing urbanisation and surge in construction activity also drive up demand for steel products.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Safety First: A Look At Performance Of Indian Cars in Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP)

Safety First: A Look At Performance Of Indian Cars in Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP)

India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October

India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October

Ola Shares Crumble By Close To 20% In A Month Amid Controversies Surrounding Product Quality

Ola Shares Crumble By Close To 20% In A Month Amid Controversies Surrounding Product Quality

Nestle Fares Poorly In Baby Food Safety Globally; Scores Low In Code Compliance: Report

Nestle Fares Poorly In Baby Food Safety Globally; Scores Low In Code Compliance: Report

'What Is Essential Is Invisible': Elon Musk Shares A Cryptic Note On Not Wanting To Be US President

'What Is Essential Is Invisible': Elon Musk Shares A Cryptic Note On Not Wanting To Be US President