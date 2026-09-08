India’s Space-Tech Ambitions Get A Boost, GalaxEye Secures US Patent For OptoSAR Imaging Technology

India’s Space-Tech Ambitions Get A Boost |

New Delhi: Indian space technology startup GalaxEye has secured a US patent for the core technology powering its OptoSAR imaging system, strengthening the company's intellectual property portfolio as it prepares to expand its satellite network.

The patented technology combines optical imaging and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors on a unified platform to capture spatially and temporally aligned Earth observation data.

The foundational OptoSAR technology has already been patented in India.

What Makes GalaxEye's OptoSAR Different?

Traditionally, optical and SAR sensors operate independently, with their data combined later through post-processing. This can create gaps because images may be captured at different times, viewing angles or from different platforms.

GalaxEye's patented architecture synchronises optical and microwave sensors at the system level, allowing both to collect matched data simultaneously.

The technology combines the visual and spectral capabilities of optical imaging with SAR's ability to capture data during the day or night and under different weather conditions.

GalaxEye founder and CEO Suyash Singh said the invention originated in India and that securing the US patent demonstrates the ability of Indian deep-tech companies to develop globally differentiated technologies.

30-Satellite Constellation Planned

The patent comes as GalaxEye plans a constellation of 30 satellites over the next five years.

The network is expected to support defence, government and commercial applications across agriculture, infrastructure, insurance, maritime intelligence and disaster management.

GalaxEye's technology is also central to Mission Drishti, which was launched in May. The company described Drishti as the world's first OptoSAR imaging satellite, combining multispectral and SAR imaging on a single satellite platform.

Weighing around 190 kg, Drishti was also India's largest privately built Earth observation satellite at the time of launch.

GalaxEye is now working on next-generation satellites, imaging payloads, advanced data processing and AI-powered intelligence capabilities. It also acquired Bengaluru-based spacecraft engineering company StarOps in August to strengthen its in-house spacecraft and systems engineering capabilities.