 PM Modi Hails Mission Drishti Launch As Milestone In India’s Private Space Innovation Journey
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PM Modi Hails Mission Drishti Launch As Milestone In India’s Private Space Innovation Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the launch of Mission Drishti, the world’s first OptoSAR satellite, by Bengaluru-based start-up GalaxEye. The satellite was sent into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from California. Modi said the achievement reflects India’s youth-driven innovation and congratulated the team on building the country’s largest privately developed satellite.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite Mission Drishti by GalaxEye, calling it a testament to the youth's passion for innovation and nation-building.

Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye's Mission Drishti satellite was launched on Sunday aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from California.

"Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth's passion for innovation and nation-building," Modi said in a post on X.

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The prime minister also congratulated the founders and the entire GalaxEye team, extending his best wishes.

Mission Drishti is the world's first OptoSAR satellite, integrating electro-optical (EO) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors into a single operational platform, according to the company.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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