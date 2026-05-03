PM Modi Hails Mission Drishti Launch As Milestone In India’s Private Space Innovation Journey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite Mission Drishti by GalaxEye, calling it a testament to the youth's passion for innovation and nation-building.

Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye's Mission Drishti satellite was launched on Sunday aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from California.

"Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth's passion for innovation and nation-building," Modi said in a post on X.

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The prime minister also congratulated the founders and the entire GalaxEye team, extending his best wishes.

Mission Drishti is the world's first OptoSAR satellite, integrating electro-optical (EO) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors into a single operational platform, according to the company.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)