Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the boat capsizing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims and their families.

PM Announces Ex-Gratia Relief

In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while ₹50,000 will be given to those injured in the incident.

‘Extremely Painful’: PM Expresses Condolences

Calling the loss of lives “extremely painful,” Narendra Modi extended condolences to bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He also noted that local authorities are actively assisting those affected by the tragedy.

Death Toll Rises, Rescue Ops Continue

The death toll in the cruise boat capsizing at Bargi Dam has risen to nine, with search and rescue operations still underway to trace missing persons.

The incident involved a tourism department-operated cruise boat.

Probe Ordered Into Incident

Following the mishap, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi ordered an inquiry and assured strict action against those found responsible.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation while extending support to victims and their families.