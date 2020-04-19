India's richest man Mukesh Ambani celebrates his 63rd birthday: 10 interesting facts about the business tycoon

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani celebrates his 63rd birthday on Sunday. Owning a fortune worth $36.8 billion, he is the richest Indian and second rishest Asian.

Well, now Indian energy tycoon Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia's richest man as he passes the title to Alibaba founder Jack Ma.The situation amid the crude oil war between Saudi Arabi and Russia is so bad that even the tycoon's in the industry are affected.

RIL has extended an initial support of Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. It has setup a dedicated 100-bed centre for patients who test positive for COVID-19. The company’s foundation, in partnership with local NGOs, has started providing free meals to people across various cities to offer necessary livelihood relief. RIL’s some other initiatives include building of a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, expediting import of additional COVID-19 test kits and consumables for effective testing, enhancing its production capacities to produce Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 100,000 face-masks per day, collaborating with Microsoft Teams for providing digital connectivity, etc. He had also announced a donation of Rs 500 crore to PM-Cares fund in order to fight the battle against coronavirus in India.

Ambani pursued chemical, engineering from Mumbai University and later joined his family busniness in 1981. Dhirubhai Ambani had founded the Reliance industries in 1966 which was a small textile company earlier.

On Mukesh Ambani's 63rd birthday, we bring you some interesting facts about the business tycoon:

1. He had enrolled in an MBA program at Stanford University, California but discontinued after hhis father asked him to return to India to help them open a yarn manufacturing plant.

2. Mukesh Ambani has made to the list of TIME Magzine's 2019 list of 100 most influential people in the world.

3. Mukesh Ambani withdraws a salary of Rs 15 crore per year for 12 years, RIL in its annual report said. He had voluntarily set his salary at Rs 15 crore amid debate debate over CEOs salaries back then.

4. Ambani made an average of almost $4.5 million per day in 2019 but later his wealth swept away significantly amid the coronavirus outbreak.

5. Mukesh Ambani's total wealth is greater than the GDP of Belarus.

6. Ambani and his family live in a 27-story skyscraper "Antilla" in Mumbai that had cost him $1 billion to build.

7. He is now the world’s 21st richest person after slipping 12 places on Forbes billionaires list amid the coronavirus outbreak.