 India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY

India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY

Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector reached an all-time high of $14.3 billion in 2025, up 25% year-on-year, according to CBRE. Q4 2025 saw $3.3 billion inflows (30% YoY growth), led by land/development sites (46% share) and built-up offices (28%). Institutional investors from Canada (52%) and the US (26%) dominated foreign capital in Q4. Mumbai topped city inflows at 24%.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Capital inflows into the country’s real estate sector reached an all-time high of $14.3 billion in calendar year 2025, registering a 25 per cent year-on-year growth, a report showed on Wednesday. During the October-December (Q4) quarter, the sector attracted $3.3 billion worth of investments, recording a 30 per cent on-year increase, according to the report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Institutional investors from Canada and US accounted for 52 per cent and 26 per cent of the foreign capital inflows, respectively, during Q4. Land/development sites dominated the investment landscape, attracting over 46 per cent of total inflows in 2025, followed by investments into built-up office assets (28 per cent).

Read Also
Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In...
article-image

For Q4 2025, land/development sites accounted for a share of over 45 per cent, followed by built-up office assets at 24 per cent, said the report. A sustained dominance of land and development-led investments, alongside rising interest in office and warehousing assets, highlights a maturing market. “Over 60 per cent of total inflows in site/land acquisitions in full year 2025 were deployed for residential and office developments, with other prominent categories being mixed-use and warehousing projects”, said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East &amp; Africa, CBRE.

The depth of domestic capital, complemented by steady foreign participation, positions India well for continued momentum in 2026, he added. Last year, developers accounted for a 47 per cent share of total capital deployment, followed by institutional investors (30 per cent share). In Q4 2025, developers accounted for 46 per cent of overall investments, followed by institutional investors (29 per cent) and REITs (14 per cent). Office and residential assets continue to anchor the market, while activity expanded across mixed-use, warehousing, and data centre segments.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Gears Up For Polls As Distribution Of EVMs, Inks, Stamps & Other Election Materials Begins
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Gears Up For Polls As Distribution Of EVMs, Inks, Stamps & Other Election Materials Begins
'Mat Le Order, Mai Kha Raha Hu': Enraged Zomato Rider Eats Customer's Food After Argument Over Door-Step Delivery
'Mat Le Order, Mai Kha Raha Hu': Enraged Zomato Rider Eats Customer's Food After Argument Over Door-Step Delivery
'Source Code Is Everything For OEMs': Mandatory Disclosure Fears Could Dent India’s Smartphone Ambitions
'Source Code Is Everything For OEMs': Mandatory Disclosure Fears Could Dent India’s Smartphone Ambitions
Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends
Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends

The year also saw establishment of various investment and development platforms, underscoring growing interest in structured, long-term investment partnerships, said Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India. Among the major cities, Mumbai attracted the highest share (24 per cent) of capital inflows in 2025, followed by Bengaluru (20 per cent) and Delhi-NCR (11 per cent).

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth...
Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth...
India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
WPI Inflation Turns Positive At 0.83% After Two Months Of Deflation, Driven By Food & Manufactured...
WPI Inflation Turns Positive At 0.83% After Two Months Of Deflation, Driven By Food & Manufactured...
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 Profit Climbs To ₹723 Crore, Driven By Steady NII, 9M Net Rises 25% To...
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 Profit Climbs To ₹723 Crore, Driven By Steady NII, 9M Net Rises 25% To...
Union Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver...
Union Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver...