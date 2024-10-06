India's Real Estate Industry To Be Next Employment Generation Hub

'Careers in The Real Estate' organised by NAREDCO Maharashtra |

The Indian real estate sector is the second largest employer after the agriculture sector and the phenomenal growth with an 18.7% CAGR of this sector poses massive employment opportunities for the young aspiring minds to make careers in the real estate and allied industry. It is soon set to become the largest employment generating sector and a hub for young talent, revealed the industry leaders from the seminar on 'Careers in The Real Estate' organised by NAREDCO Maharashtra on the second day of HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 on Saturday.

"The Indian real estate industry is witnessing a boom in terms of value and volume with a well-established value chain of developers in residential and commercial real estate, contractors, consultants such as architects and engineers and investors. Further, this 'mother industry' is boosting other ancillary sectors while new-age Prop Tech start-ups are also booming with over Rs 40,000 crore invested in them. It is poised to create multiple career opportunities,” said Vikas Jain, President-Elect, NAREDCO Maharashtra Next-Gen and CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle Limited.

Sharing his insights into various streams where aspiring students and incumbents can make careers, Vaibhav Agarwal, an expert in financial services & real estate explained that verticals like finance was the backbone of the industry and one could seek opportunities in investment banking, private equity, REITs besides pursuing finance functions in the real estate development companies. He also pointed out that the sector did not have enough skilled manpower and job assurance would always be high for them with long career possibilities.

Highlighting the immense potential for professionals from diverse backgrounds to excel in real estate, Rajesh Doshi, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "This sector isn’t limited to engineers or architects. Real estate is for smart, driven individuals who can turn possibilities into opportunities. With the integration of tech, big data, and 3D modeling, there is a rising demand for skilled professionals like data scientists to forecast industry trends and dynamics. We need professionals who not only bring core knowledge but also uphold honesty and transparency in every process.”

The seminar was attended by the students from Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate, Chandrabhan Sharma College of Arts, Science & Commerce and other institutes.

The second seminar of the day on ‘Marketing Innovations in Real Estate’ saw marketing professionals share their thoughts on how digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have altered the game plan of these professionals in marketing their products to the end customers.