Life Insurance |

Mumbai: India's life insurance industry recorded strong growth in October 2026, with new business premiums (NBP) jumping 26.2% year-on-year to ₹42,914.3 crore, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

The growth accelerated from 21.3% in September, supported by rising group insurance collections and strong institutional demand. However, individual policy sales witnessed slower growth.

Read Also How To Choose The Best Term Insurance Plan And Life Insurance Policy For Your Family

Group Premiums Drive Growth

Group single-premium collections surged 33% year-on-year to ₹25,926.9 crore, contributing nearly 72% of the industry's incremental new business premiums. Overall, single premiums accounted for approximately 71% of total NBP during October.

CareEdge Ratings highlighted that large institutional transactions remain a major growth driver, although their uneven timing could create fluctuations in monthly premium collections. Private insurers increased their share of annualised premium equivalent (APE) to 63.9% during April-October FY27, supported largely by group yearly renewable premiums.

LIC Outperforms Private Insurers

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) registered 31.3% year-on-year growth in new business premiums, outperforming private life insurers, which reported 19.5% growth. LIC's group single-premium business expanded 39.3%, strengthening its position in the institutional insurance segment.

The public-sector insurer commands 73.7% of the industry's group single-premium market. However, excluding group single premiums, LIC's NBP growth stood at 11.7%, compared with 20.5% for private insurers.

Individual Premium Growth Slows

Individual life insurance premiums increased just 7.9% in October, compared with 18.3% growth a year earlier. Individual non-single premiums grew 4.8%, significantly below the 19% expansion recorded in October 2025.

CareEdge attributed the moderation partly to a high comparison base following the GST exemption on individual life insurance policies introduced in September 2025.

Insurance Industry Outlook

CareEdge expects India's life insurance sector to maintain healthy medium-term growth, supported by wider distribution networks, increasing insurance awareness and sustained demand for protection, savings and annuity products.

However, dependence on large group insurance transactions could keep monthly premium growth volatile.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!