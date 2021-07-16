India's FY22 electricity demand expected to rise by 6%, says Fitch Ratings

India's electricity demand is expected to rise by around 6% per cent in FY22, said Fitch Ratings on Friday.

The country's electricity demand had fallen by 1.2 per cent in FY21, as the lockdown, during the recent pandemic resurgence, was less restrictive and more localised than in 2020.

"The increase in demand is likely to result in higher thermal power plant load factors (PLF) in FY22."

"Fitch expects coal import volume to increase slightly from rising coal-powered PLFs as we expect a large part of the increased coal demand to be met through rising domestic production."