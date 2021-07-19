India's FY22 current account deficit expected to widen to $30 billion: Acuite Ratings

India's FY22 YoY current account deficit is expected to widen, Acuite Ratings & Research said. It estimates approximately $30 billion deficit vis-a-vis $26 billion estimate in FY21.

"The anticipated surplus on the current account in Q1 FY22 is unlikely to sustain amidst the elevated level of commodity prices. More so, the gradual tapering of lockdown stringency at state level will continue to support revival in economic activity, which would further get a boost from anticipated ramp up in domestic vaccination drive in the coming months."

"This should lead to a return of the merchandise trade deficit to the normalized levels over the next few months."

Recent data showed India's merchandise trade deficit had widened to $9.4 billion from an 8-month low of $6.3 billion in May-21, in a fresh attempt towards normalisation after the second wave of the Covid pandemic.