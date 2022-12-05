India's freight traffic of ports for Apr-Nov goes up by 8.8% YoY | File Photo

Freight traffic handled by 12 major ports in India jumped by 8.8 per cent year-on-year to 507.12 million ton in the Apr-Nov of this financial year, according to data released by the Indian Ports Association.

The rise in freight traffic was majorly bacuase of growth in traffic of crude and petroleum products, and coal thermal, which went up by 8.2 per cent and 36.2 per cent year-on-year, respectively, in Apr-Nov. The traffic of crude and petroleum products was at 153.86 million tonnes, and that of coal thermal was at 87.03 million tonnes.

Top ports

Among the top ports, Deendayal Port at Kandla handled the highest traffic in the first eight months at 93.34 million ton, followed by the Paradip port at 84.21 million ton, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority at 53.58 million ton.

The association does not give out detailed monthly data. However, based on the cumulative data, the freight traffic increased by 2.0 per cent year-on-year in November, compared to 3.6 per cent a month earlier.

Miscellaneous Cargo

Traffic of miscellaneous cargo was up 14.3 per cent year-on-year at 61.05 million ton in Apr-Nov.

Iron Ore

On the other hand, iron ore traffic contracted 25.8 per cent year-on-year to 25.00 million ton in Apr-Nov.