 India's Exports Jump 19.37% To $38.13 Billion In November, Imports Dip 1.88% To $62.66 Billion
India’s exports surged 19.37% to USD 38.13 billion in November, the highest in a decade, while imports fell 1.88% to USD 62.66 billion, narrowing the trade gap. The trade deficit stood at USD 24.53 billion. During April–November, exports rose 2.62% to USD 292.07 billion, while imports increased 5.59% to USD 515.21 billion, according to official data.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: India's exports jumped by 19.37 per cent to USD 38.13 billion in November, while imports dipped by 1.88 per cent to USD 62.66 billion, according to government data released on Monday. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that outbound shipments in November offset the losses in October this year.

He said that USD 38.13 billion in exports in November is the highest in the last ten years. The trade deficit in November stood at USD 24.53 billion. Cumulatively, exports during April-November were up 2.62 per cent to USD 292.07 billion, while imports during the eight months rose by 5.59 per cent to USD 515.21 billion. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

