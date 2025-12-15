India's Exports Jump 19.37% To $38.13 Billion In November, Imports Dip 1.88% To $62.66 Billion

File Image |

New Delhi: India's exports jumped by 19.37 per cent to USD 38.13 billion in November, while imports dipped by 1.88 per cent to USD 62.66 billion, according to government data released on Monday. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that outbound shipments in November offset the losses in October this year.

India’s exports recorded their strongest performance in November, reflecting resilient global demand and broad-based sectoral growth. Strong momentum across engineering goods, electronics, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products supported export expansion.



He said that USD 38.13 billion in exports in November is the highest in the last ten years. The trade deficit in November stood at USD 24.53 billion. Cumulatively, exports during April-November were up 2.62 per cent to USD 292.07 billion, while imports during the eight months rose by 5.59 per cent to USD 515.21 billion.

