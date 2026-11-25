India’s Economic Activity Surges 12.8% |

Mumbai: India’s economic activity gathered momentum in October 2026, registering a three-year high growth of 12.8% year-on-year, compared with 12.1% in September, according to the latest ICRA Business Activity Monitor.

The Indian economy recorded double-digit expansion in economic activity for the fifth consecutive month, supported by improving industrial output, electricity demand, exports and transportation activity.

Economic Momentum Strengthens

According to ICRA, 11 of the 16 high-frequency economic indicators registered an improvement in October compared with September 2026. The acceleration was partly driven by a favourable base effect arising from unseasonal rainfall and differences in the festive calendar during the corresponding period last year.

Automobile production, mining activity, electricity generation, non-oil exports, port cargo traffic, GST e-way bills and diesel sales contributed to the improvement. However, vehicle registrations, petrol consumption and steel consumption remained relatively subdued.

Festive Demand Remains Strong

India’s automobile sector witnessed robust festive demand, with retail sales reaching 55 lakh units during the 42-day festive period in 2026. Automobile retail sales surpassed the previous year's GST reduction-driven record by 2.2%, reflecting sustained consumer demand.

ICRA believes the combined performance of October and November would provide a more accurate assessment of festive consumption trends, given the impact of statistical base effects.

November Growth May Moderate

The rating agency expects economic activity to lose some momentum in November due to additional holidays associated with Dhanteras and Diwali.

Early indicators of non-agricultural activity have presented a mixed picture, while rabi sowing declined by 11% year-on-year until November 13. ICRA expects core sector output growth to moderate to mid-single digits in November 2026.

Unemployment Hits Eight-Month Low

India’s unemployment rate declined to 4.9% in October from 5% in September, marking its lowest level in eight months. The Labour Force Participation Rate increased to 55.7% from 55.5%, while the Worker Population Ratio climbed by 30 basis points to 53%.

Improved female employment and stronger rural workforce participation supported the labour market recovery, providing encouraging signals for domestic consumption and broader economic activity.

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