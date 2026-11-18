India Crowned World's Most Resilient Major Economy |

New Delhi: India has emerged as the most resilient major economy for the 2026–30 period, outperforming China, Japan, Germany and the United States, according to rankings shared by Infoindata on social media platform X.

The data, attributed to ASSOCHAM and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), placed India first with a macroeconomic resilience score of 71 out of 100.

India Leads Global Rankings

China secured second position with 66 points, while Japan and Russia shared third place with 60 points each. Germany followed with 59 points, while Italy and Brazil scored 53 each.

The United Kingdom received 52 points, France 40 and the United States 36. The rankings suggest India's comparatively strong position in managing economic uncertainty and external shocks.

Strong Performance Across Indicators

India reportedly ranked first in real GDP growth, real GDP per capita growth and gross savings among the economies assessed. The country secured second position in gross capital formation and export growth. It also ranked third on the debt-to-GDP indicator, according to the shared data.

RBI Highlights Economic Strength

In its October assessment, the Reserve Bank of India said India's economy remained supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and policy measures. High-frequency indicators across manufacturing and services pointed towards sustained economic activity.

Domestic demand and the services sector continued supporting growth despite global uncertainty and energy import dependence.

IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast

The IMF separately revised India's FY27 economic growth projection upwards by 60 basis points to 7%, compared with its July estimate. According to the RBI Bulletin, double-digit merchandise export growth during the first half of FY27 helped narrow India's trade deficit.

Foreign direct investment, external commercial borrowings and remittance inflows also strengthened in August. The developments highlight India's economic momentum, although global volatility and external risks remain important challenges.

The resilience scores are attributed to a social media compilation citing ASSOCHAM and IMF data; the underlying methodology has not been independently verified.

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