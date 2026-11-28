India’s Crypto Tax Overhaul |

New Delhi: India could generate ₹1,80,814 crore in capital gains tax over five years by reforming its Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) taxation framework, compared with ₹56,800 crore under the existing regime, according to a report by the TIOL Knowledge Foundation (TKF).

The report highlighted the urgent need to restructure cryptocurrency taxation to improve revenue collection, strengthen domestic exchanges and prevent trading activity from shifting overseas.

Nearly 95% Of Crypto Trading Moves Offshore

The second edition of the report, titled ‘Impact of Taxation on Virtual Digital Assets in India’, revealed that nearly 95% of Indian VDA trading volumes, worth ₹9 lakh crore, shifted offshore in FY26. Domestic tax-compliant cryptocurrency exchanges accounted for just 5.4% of trading volumes, valued at ₹51,446 crore.

The migration reportedly resulted in an estimated tax revenue loss of ₹57,147 crore since July 2022, including ₹8,172 crore in uncollected Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) since October 2025.

High Crypto Taxes Hurt Domestic Exchanges

The report identified the 1% transaction-level TDS and flat 30% capital gains tax, without provisions for offsetting losses, as major factors behind the offshore migration. John Joseph, former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), emphasised the need to establish uniform taxation requirements for domestic and overseas cryptocurrency platforms.

Despite regulatory action against 25 offshore exchanges in October 2025, traders reportedly migrated towards alternative overseas platforms and peer-to-peer transactions.

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Lower TDS Could Boost Tax Revenue

The foundation recommended reducing cryptocurrency TDS from 1% to 0.01%, permitting loss set-off and carry-forward, and reviewing the existing 30% tax rate. It also proposed mandatory local presence for offshore platforms serving Indian investors and clearer taxation rules for peer-to-peer transactions.

Without policy intervention, offshore VDA trading volumes could reach ₹15.27 lakh crore by FY31. The report concluded that a predictable and competitive taxation framework could expand India's tax base, encourage regulatory compliance, restore domestic trading volumes and strengthen investor confidence while supporting sustainable growth across the country's emerging digital asset ecosystem.

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