Rs 3 Crore Fraud In Gwalior: Mobile Showroom Owner Flees With Family After Cheating 14 Traders; Rs 5 Lakh Reward Announced | AI Generated Image

Gwalior Businessman Fraud: A business fraud of more than Rs 3 crore was reported in Gwalior, after a mobile showroom owner allegedly disappeared with his family after duping 14 businessmen. The Mobile Distribution Association has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about his whereabouts.

The Gwalior mobile showroom owner, identified as Amit Hawlani, operated mobile showrooms under the names 'The Mobile Plus' and 'Smart Zone'. According to the affected traders, he had outstanding debts of more than Rs 9 crore. They allege that he sold eight showrooms and his house before disappearing with his family.

14 Mobile Traders Claim Losses Of Over Rs 3 Crore

According to reports, the alleged Rs 3 crore fraud in Gwalior falls under the jurisdiction of the Indarganj police station. The accused had business dealings with several mobile distributors and suppliers.

The 14 traders, associated with the city's mobile trade. claim that they supplied mobile phones and other goods to Hawlani on credit. However, they did not receive payment for the supplies. More than Rs 3 crore is reportedly still outstanding.

With Hawlani and his family missing, the traders are now worried about recovering their money.

Accused Allegedly Sold Eight Showrooms And House

The affected businessmen allege that Hawlani sold all eight of his mobile showrooms and his house before leaving the city. They also claim that he had accumulated debts of more than Rs 9 crore.

This raises questions about how business transactions continued despite his financial liabilities. They also want investigators to examine the property sales and financial transactions made before his disappearance.

Rs 5 Lakh Reward Announced For Information

Following the alleged Gwalior businessman fraud, the Mobile Distribution Association has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who provides information leading to Hawlani's whereabouts.

The association hopes that the reward will help locate the accused and assist traders in recovering their money. The affected businessmen have also submitted a formal complaint to the Indarganj police station. The incident has caused concern among members of Gwalior's mobile trading community.

Indarganj Police Begin Investigation

The Indarganj police have confirmed receiving a complaint from the traders. According to police, the complainants have alleged that Hawlani took their money and disappeared with his family.

Police are examining the complaint and documents submitted by the businessmen. Efforts are also underway to trace the accused and verify the alleged financial transactions.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in