Sugarcane Farmers Detained In Bhopal After Insisting On Meeting CM Mohan Yadav, Demand ₹600 Per Quintal And ₹50 Bonus | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sugarcane growers protesting for the past couple of days demanding a price of Rs 600 per quintal and a bonus of Rs 50 were detained by police on Tuesday after they insisted on meeting the agriculture minister and chief minister.

On Tuesday, a delegation of five farmers met Nishant Warwade, secretary of the agriculture department. The farmers insisted on taking up their demand on sugarcane pricing with the Chief Minister Mohan Yada and agriculture minister Aidal Singh Kansana.

Following reports that more farmers from Narmadapuram were likely to join the protest, police deployed additional forces at the site to keep the situation under control.

In the evening, police detained the farmers who insisted on meeting the agriculture minister and CM and took them to Kajli Kheda police station in buses.

The farmers had gathered on the service road near Veer Savarkar Setu on Narmadapuram Road. Police barricaded both sides of the service road to ensure smooth traffic flow on the main road and pitched tents at the protest site to contain the farmers.

However, the protesters spent the entire Monday night sitting outside the tents. Additional forces were deployed from Tuesday morning. By evening, authorities took action, making arrests and clearing the service road.

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