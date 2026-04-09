India’s Best Annual Report Awards 2025: FPJ, Care Edge Finalise Shortlist After Rigorous Jury Deliberations

The Free Press Journal, with Care Edge, held a jury meet to shortlist companies for India’s Best Annual Report Awards 2025. |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal, in collaboration with its knowledge partner Care Edge, convened a high-level jury meeting to finalise the shortlist for the India’s Best Annual Report Awards 2025. The initiative marks the fourth consecutive year of FPJ’s awards and the third year of a structured evaluation framework developed with Care Edge to recognise excellence in corporate reporting across sectors.

The jury panel, chaired by former SEBI Chairman M Damodaran, undertook detailed deliberations, scrutinising the methodology and evaluation parameters used to identify top-performing companies. The process involved rigorous discussions, analytical reviews and debates to ensure credibility, consistency and fairness in shortlisting.

The jury comprised eminent industry leaders including M. Damodaran; P. D. Singh, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank (India); Abizer Diwanji, Founder of NeoStrat & Advisors LLP; S. Seshagiri Rao, Executive Vice Chairman of JSW Group; Vishakha Mulye, CEO of Aditya Birla Capital; R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Chemicals Ltd.; and Padmini Khare, Managing Partner at B. K. Khare & Co.

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Evaluation Criteria Focused On Transparency And Governance

The Free Press Journal, along with Care Edge, evaluated annual reports of leading listed companies to assess how effectively they communicate business models, performance and governance practices to investors. The exercise covered 10 sectors, with companies shortlisted based on market capitalisation, focusing on the top three performers in each segment.

The sectors evaluated included Capital Markets, Defence and Aerospace, Electrical Equipment, IT/ITeS, Heavy Manufacturing, Light Manufacturing, Logistics and Supply Chain, Platforms, Healthcare, and Utilities.

The evaluation framework was built on six key parameters—general information (15 percent), business information (20 percent), performance analysis (20 percent), governance (10 percent), sustainability (10 percent), and quality of financial reporting (25 percent). Together, these parameters assessed both financial and non-financial disclosures to determine overall reporting quality.

The overarching objective of the awards is to identify credible companies whose reporting standards can serve as benchmarks for industry peers.

Criteria And Methodology For Shortlisting

Companies were shortlisted based on clearly defined eligibility and assessment criteria. Annual reports considered for evaluation were required to be published on or before September 15, 2025. Eligible companies needed to be listed on stock exchanges for at least two years, with an exception made for platform-based businesses.

The selection process relied on a structured methodology using six key parameters and a comprehensive set of sub-parameters to identify companies maintaining high standards of compliance and delivering investor-friendly disclosures.

Each company’s annual report was assessed through a detailed scoring framework. The top three companies from each sector were shortlisted after evaluating disclosures, regulatory compliance, and any instances of penalties or breaches.

The scoring approach combined objective and qualitative measures. Full marks were assigned for factual disclosures, while parameters involving quality and depth of analysis were assessed through comparative evaluation within the industry. Judgement was applied to evaluate analytical depth, presentation and clarity, with no negative marking in the scoring process.

To ensure consistency and accuracy, a maker-checker approach was followed for each assessment. The evaluation underwent multiple levels of review and deliberation to maintain an unbiased and standardised scoring process across sectors.

Compliance And Investor Friendliness Key Considerations

A strong emphasis was placed on ensuring that annual reports are fully compliant with regulatory norms prescribed by SEBI and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), while also remaining clear, concise and investor-friendly. The jury noted that the effectiveness of an annual report lies in its clarity rather than its volume.

'We need to ensure that the final list of winners reflects credibility and aligns with public perception,' said M Damodaran, highlighting the importance of maintaining integrity in the selection process.

To further strengthen transparency, jury members were encouraged to recuse themselves in cases of potential conflicts of interest.

Methodology Under Close Review

The knowledge partner presented a detailed evaluation model comprising multiple parameters and sub-categories with assigned weightages. The jury critically examined this framework, raising questions on qualitative aspects such as accounting policies, disclosures, and insights from auditors’ notes and external developments reported in the media.

The panel emphasised that annual reports must be assessed not only on disclosed information but also on areas where disclosures may be limited.

Jury Calls For Deeper Evaluation Standards

Concluding the deliberations, Damodaran underscored the need for a more nuanced and critical approach to evaluating corporate disclosures.

'The real challenge lies in looking beyond what companies present in their annual reports. Addressing this challenge is essential in safeguarding investor interests,' he said.

Industry Leaders Applaud The Initiative

Jury members and industry leaders lauded the initiative for promoting transparency and accountability in corporate reporting.

Damodaran described annual reports as the 'health-sheet' of a company, stressing the importance of clarity in disclosures.

The presence of a diverse and experienced jury panel ensured a robust, balanced and credible evaluation process.