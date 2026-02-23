FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey Awards Honours Outstanding Institutions For Educational Excellence

Mumbai: On 13 February, The Free Press Journal Mumbai Schools Survey Awards 2025 was hosted as an exclusive evening dedicated to celebrating educational excellence across the city. Following a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, 43 outstanding schools were identified and formally honoured for their achievements.

The distinguished jury panel comprised Swati Salunkhe, Jatin Paranjpe and Pratibha Jain, each of whom played a significant role in selecting this year’s winners. Swati Salunkhe, a career counsellor, remarked that she appreciated how the survey was “not just about ranking, but about responsibility”. She noted that the process was authentic and genuinely reflected the real school environment.

Education counsellor Pratibha Jain highlighted the survey’s practical dimension, explaining that the jury’s involvement went “beyond scoring or ranking”. Members of the panel personally met students and visited campuses, enabling a far deeper and more meaningful assessment than a questionnaire alone could provide.

Former Indian cricketer Jatin Paranjpe emphasised that schools must prioritise the holistic development of children, fostering not only academic excellence but also well-rounded personal growth. He further observed that sports— particularly team sports—play a vital role in shaping character and collaboration skills among students.

Also present was Cheong Ming Foong ConsulGeneral, Singapore, who encouraged Indian schools to prepare students for global careers. Among the guests of honour, Indu Shahani, President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, congratulated educators for nurturing exceptional students and noted that “competition is at your doorstep”, urging institutions to remain future-ready.

Rajendra Gogri, Chairman and Managing Director of Aarti Industries, delivered an insightful presentation on the “Science of Unhappiness”, encouraging greater emotional awareness among both educators and students. His key message—“Calm the mind, learn deeply, act wisely”—resonated strongly with the audience.

Actress Madhoo Shah shared a heartfelt reflection on her childhood, expressing gratitude that the survey recognises excellence in extracurricular pursuits alongside academic achievement. Luxury consultant and contemporary Indian art curator, as well as a renowned columnist, Nisha Jamwal praised the initiative, stating, “If you ask me how India can be number one, it is going to be through education.”

Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy Commissioner, education, BMC, highlighted the corporation’s ongoing efforts to support more than three lakh students, with particular focus on children from underprivileged and slum communities, ensuring they have access to adequate classroom space and appropriate learning infrastructure.

Trishya Screwvala, founder of The Lighthouse Project and Swades Movement said, “We are committed to rural empowerment through interventions in water, health, agriculture, livelihood and education.” The evening concluded as a powerful reminder that holistic education remains the cornerstone of India’s progress and future success.