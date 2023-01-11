India's automobile industry body partners with Meta to drive up sales

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Consistent sales growth has made India a larger market for automobiles than Japan, placing it on the third position globally with 4.25 million units sold in 2022. Among social media giants, Facebook and Instagram's parent firm Meta had suffered a 4 per cent drop in ad revenues, which are essential to its business model. Now the tech major has joined hands with India's automobile industry body, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), to drive up the reach for carmakers among consumers.

As a status symbol and necessity for urban mobility, automobiles remain relevant in Indian markets as people spend on them during festivals as well, despite inflation and higher interest rates on loans. The announcement made during the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, will train 3,000 out of FADA's 15,000 auto dealers in India to scale up social presence for brands, through Meta platforms.

Urgency to go digital has been witnessed among dealers, ever since consumers started relying more on online touchpoints to buy automobiles. Stories, Reels, Business messaging, and Facebook and WhatsApp Groups, are handy tools for building a social media presence among customers.