e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's automobile industry body partners with Meta to drive up sales

India's automobile industry body partners with Meta to drive up sales

The announcement was made during the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Consistent sales growth has made India a larger market for automobiles than Japan, placing it on the third position globally with 4.25 million units sold in 2022. Among social media giants, Facebook and Instagram's parent firm Meta had suffered a 4 per cent drop in ad revenues, which are essential to its business model. Now the tech major has joined hands with India's automobile industry body, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), to drive up the reach for carmakers among consumers.

Read Also
Meta hires Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India
article-image

As a status symbol and necessity for urban mobility, automobiles remain relevant in Indian markets as people spend on them during festivals as well, despite inflation and higher interest rates on loans. The announcement made during the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, will train 3,000 out of FADA's 15,000 auto dealers in India to scale up social presence for brands, through Meta platforms.

Read Also
November sees highest sales in the history of automobile industry in India: FADA
article-image

Urgency to go digital has been witnessed among dealers, ever since consumers started relying more on online touchpoints to buy automobiles. Stories, Reels, Business messaging, and Facebook and WhatsApp Groups, are handy tools for building a social media presence among customers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Direct tax collection till Jan 10 jumped by 24 per cent compared to same period last year

Direct tax collection till Jan 10 jumped by 24 per cent compared to same period last year

Maharashtra leaves Gujarat behind as India's best state in terms of economic and social development

Maharashtra leaves Gujarat behind as India's best state in terms of economic and social development

App developers made $320 bn from Apple's store since 2008

App developers made $320 bn from Apple's store since 2008

India's automobile industry body partners with Meta to drive up sales

India's automobile industry body partners with Meta to drive up sales

Here's where Exim Bank will spend $1 bn raised via sustainability bonds

Here's where Exim Bank will spend $1 bn raised via sustainability bonds