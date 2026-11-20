India's 7.7% GDP Growth Fuels EV Revolution |

Mumbai: India's strong economic growth is creating fresh opportunities for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, with rising incomes, urbanisation and demand for cleaner transportation driving the country's shift towards sustainable mobility.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shenu Agarwal said India's real GDP growth of 7.7% in FY26 provides a favourable environment for expanding electric mobility and strengthening EV charging infrastructure.

EV Charging Infrastructure Key To India's Growth

Speaking at the Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue (GRID) 2026 in New Delhi, Agarwal stressed that charging facilities should become an integral part of India's national infrastructure.

"Charging infrastructure is not an accessory to electric mobility, it is core national infrastructure," he said. He explained that EV charging networks deserve the same importance as roads, ports and electricity systems because reliable transportation infrastructure supports economic development.

Rising EV Demand Creates New Opportunities

India's expanding economy, increasing urbanisation and improving household incomes are encouraging demand for affordable, efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.

However, Agarwal cautioned that widespread EV adoption would require substantial investment in charging stations across cities, smaller towns and rural areas. A dependable charging ecosystem would also help India achieve its clean energy objectives and support its ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

EV Sales Hit Record High In October

Meanwhile, India's electric vehicle market recorded strong growth in October, highlighting increasing consumer interest in cleaner mobility. EV retail sales reached approximately 3.55 lakh units, registering a 44.88% year-on-year increase.

Electric vehicle penetration climbed to around 11.5%, compared with approximately 6% a year earlier. The industry also recorded its strongest October performance across electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Overall automobile retail sales stood at 31,72,466 units, reflecting a 25.05% increase over September. The figures underline the growing importance of expanding EV charging networks to sustain India's electric mobility transition.

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